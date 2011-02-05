New Quantum DXi® Software is available

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corp. announced new software with advanced features and capabilities for DXi backup appliances to significantly improve backup and restore system performance, as well as monitor systems remotely utilizing cloud-based analytics. The new DXi 4.1 software also integrates with Veeam® Backup & Replication™ v10 and the new Fast Clone feature, to enable ultra-fast synthetic full backups in Veeam environments for more efficient use of resources for large enterprises.

Employing an incremental backup strategy is increasingly common. However, creating synthetic full backups on a backup appliance can be taxing on the system performance and on the network. To address this issue Quantum DXi 4.1 software leverages Veeam Backup & Replication v10 Fast Clone technology to accelerate synthetic full backup performance. Fast Clone references existing data blocks on volumes instead of copying data blocks between files, copying those blocks only when files are modified. The result is faster creation of synthetic full backups, reduced disk space requirements, and a reduced load on storage devices. Based on results from Quantum testing and early customer deployments, the combination of Quantum DXi software and Veeam Fast Clone can cut the time to create a synthetic full backup for a large VM from hours to just minutes.

Remotely Monitor DXi System Health with Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics Quantum DXi systems can now connect to Quantum’s Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software, a cloud-based services tool that enables end-to-end integrated communication between Quantum systems and Quantum product and service experts. CBA software allows administrators to monitor system health remotely via a secure cloud-based portal. When Quantum CBA agents are enabled on DXi backup systems, those systems send telemetry and log data to the Quantum CBA software, providing administrators with a central portal they can use to monitor and track system and environment health and statistics, providing a proactive view into backup environments.

Other DXi Software Enhancements DXi 4.1 software includes other new software enhancements:

• Support for Veritas NetBackup Targeted Automatic Image Replication (AIR) with a new OST Targeted AIR Plug-In

• Improved replication fan-in capabilities – up to 50:1 fan in for DXi9000 systems, and up to 30:1 fan-in for DXi4800 systems

• DXi Accent path optimization to reduce network loads

• More flexible system memory configurations

• Support for additional virtual tape drives (VTDs) for VTL DXi4800

Availability

DXi 4.1 software is available today as a no-charge upgrade for any DXi4800 and DXi9000 backup appliance.