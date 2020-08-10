7 news presents products for SonicWall

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Newly distributed enterprises, government agencies and MSSPs are continuously challenged to deliver vital and immediate threat protection to large-scale networks and remote workforces — all while adhering to a growing number of mandates that vary by border.

By delivering breakthrough economics for high-security environments, SonicWall announces new ways to deploy, scale and future-proof security for newly extended distributed enterprises, governments and MSSPs. SonicWall’s re-imagined security experience streamlines network security controls and whole-network visibility via intuitive and easy-to-understand user interfaces.

This evolution of SonicWall Boundless Cybersecurity includes new high-performance NSsp 15700 firewalls, new multi-gigabit TZ570 and TZ670 firewalls, new CSa 1000 for on-prem sandboxing with Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection™ (RTDMI), new NSv virtual firewall choices and scalable cloud-native security management.

The full Capture Cloud Platform expansion includes:

New SonicOS 7.0

New SonicOSX 7.0 for Distributed Enterprises, Government Agencies & MSSPs

New SonicWall NSsp 15700 High-End Firewalls

New SonicWall NSv 270, 470 & 870 Virtual Firewalls

New SonicWall CSa 1000 with RTDMITM Technology

New SonicWall TZ570 & TZ670 Entry-Level Firewalls

New SonicWall Network Security Manager (NSM) 2.0

Protecting New Extended Distributed Enterprises, Governments Building on a long lineage of simplifying security complexity, SonicWall expands that same ease of use and power to large distributed enterprises, government agencies and MSSPs, simplifying the experience with a more flexible, easily implemented approach.

SonicOS 7.0 and Network Security Manager (NSM) 2.0 provide increased visibility, management and control via all-new user interfaces. The modern user experience is smartly organized, includes intelligent device dashboards, re-designed topologies, SonicExpress mobile app support, and simplified policy creation and management.

Rebuilt from the ground up as a cloud-native management platform, NSM is designed for speed, scalability and reliability across the largest distributed enterprises. Large enterprises and government agencies can optimize, control, monitor and manage tens of thousands of network security devices, including firewalls, managed switches and wireless access points — all via a reliable, scalable and cloud-native security management solution.

Increase Protection, Improve Returns on Security Investments Global development and departmental expansion create a similar need for large-scale enterprises and government organizations to scale faster, protect more and maintain control of rapidly growing networks — all while adhering to tighter budgets.

The enhanced SonicOSX 7.0 is designed to simplify complex policy, audit and management controls for distributed enterprise and government organizations’ growing demands. The new SonicWall OS is built on a single code base, so if administrators learn any product, they learn them all. The intuitive UI/UX ensures familiarity, reduces training and slashes deployment times.

The open, scalable and cloud-native Network Security Manager 2.0 optimizes operational agility and efficiency for enterprises, governments and service providers with a single-pane-of-glass experience. The service also reduces risk by visualizing security events from managed devices. IT departments gain instant change confirmation and feedback, roll back single or group changes, and have the ability to build full audit trails with complete change history.

Organizations can further reduce costs by limiting the use of on-site personnel. Eliminate “truck rolls” by deploying thousands of firewalls, connected switches and wireless access points using enhanced zero-touch provisioning and configuration templates. Administrators on the go can complete the most common management tasks — including firewall registration, setup, configuration and monitoring — with the new SonicExpress mobile app.

Future-Proof Large-scale Networks, Branch Security

The new SonicWall NSsp 15700 firewall, with multiple 100/40/10 GbE interfaces and compute-cluster-like processing capacity, helps enterprises, governments, data centers and service providers utilize their investments as resource utilization and connection requirements grow with the increase of connected devices and users.

The SonicWall NSsp 15700 firewall series is optimized for high-speed threat analysis in the most demanding networks. The NSsp 15700 offers revolutionary multi-instance capabilities available and is capable of safeguarding millions of connections.

Both the high-end NSsp 15700 firewalls and the newest NSv 270, 470 and 870 virtual firewall service include integrated TLS 1.3 support, which improves performance and security while eliminating complexities. Full TLS 1.3 support on physical and virtual firewalls ensures your future-proofed environments support the latest encryption standards.

New SonicWall TZ570 and 670 provide integrated zero-touch capabilities to deploy branch connectivity and security in minutes. The new TZ series also is ready for both 5G and secure SD-Branch.

Deploy On-Premise Threat Protection for More Data Control

For organizations needing to increase visibility and maintain data control while identifying and stopping both the known and unknown cyberattacks persistent in today’s new business normal, the multi-engine SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service with RTDMI technology is now available as an on-prem appliance via the all-new CSa 1000.

With patent-pending Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI), both on-prem CSa 1000 and the cloud-based Capture ATP are able to discover and stop thousands of previously unseen evasive malware samples each day, even attacks encrypted with TLS 1.3 sent from a connected SonicWall firewall for deeper analysis.

RTDMI is one of the few technologies that is capable of network-based protection against code necessary to execute side-channel attacks such as Meltdown, Spectre, Foreshadow, PortSmash, Spoiler, MDS and TPM-Fail.