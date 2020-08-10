Ivanti announced enhanced capabilities for the Ivanti® Enterprise Service Management

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced enhanced capabilities for the Ivanti® Enterprise Service Management portfolio, which includes service management, asset management and automation solutions. The new releases give service desks greater visibility, in real time, to actionable information across their device estate to improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency of services delivered. This leads to better outcomes and can resolve up to 80% of issues before users report them through the use of automation bots.

Leveraging Ivanti Neurons™, announced last month, Ivanti continues to transform how the service desk gets work done by adding hyper-automation bots to self-heal and self-secure devices and provide proactive support for better user experiences.

New enhancements in the Ivanti Enterprise Service Management 2020.2 releases include:

• Automatic Asset Discovery and population of Asset Management and Configuration Management Databases, providing accurate and actionable asset information at the fraction of cost, effort and time.

• Biometric Authentication and push notification enhancements to mobile applications.

• Integrated Self-Service Chat for internet browsers and mobile applications.

• Extended Out-of-the-Box Content for Facilities Management, adding to HR, and other department use cases beyond IT, providing automated workflows to reduce manual steps for processes across the entire enterprise.

• Automation Connectors to the Epic EMR (Electronic Medical Record) software application and IBM environments to further improve efficiency and quality of end-to-end processes.

Ivanti Service Manager 2020.2, Ivanti Asset Manager 2020.2, Ivanti Automation 2020.2, and Ivanti Neurons are available now.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.