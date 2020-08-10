Bache Brown secures client data with cybersecurity suite investment

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Chartered Certified accountancy firm, Bache Brown & Co, has implemented a suite of cybersecurity and IT tools to protect client data as it adopts flexible remote working practices.

The West Midlands-based business has over 25 years’ experience in providing accounting, tax and business advice to small and medium-sized businesses. With financial firms targeted by cybercriminals more and more, Bache Brown decided to take a proactive stance against any potential security risks by asking OGL Computer, its technology partner since 2016, to recommend and implement technology to ensure workers felt as secure as possible whether working from home or in the office.

OGL Computer introduced Bache Brown to its CyberGuard Technologies division to recommend effective technology tools and services for security and compliance with GDPR requirements for data and information processing. CyberGuard recommended Carbon Black Defense to proactively protect and defend the company’s data. This next-generation anti-virus solution protects the endpoints by detecting cyber threats early and identifying potential threats by analysing previous user behaviour, thus giving Bache Brown an opportunity to shore up their defences.

OGL Computer also provides Bache Brown with IT support and Office 365, so staff can easily work remotely or from a client’s premises. By incorporating a host of workplace tools, Office 365 and OGL Computer’s IT support services provide Bache Brown’s teams with total flexibility. Not only can Bache Brown employees securely access emails from wherever they may be working at that time, they can also do so without any potential security risks.

Bache Brown also implemented OGL Computer’s Patch Management Solution to ensure all company servers, workstations and routers are also secure. The solution is a fully-managed service where devices are updated remotely to help maintain efficiency, capability and ensure the best security practices are applied regularly, so as to avoid bugs, flaws and vulnerabilities.

CyberGuard and OGL Computer work closely with customers, like Bache Brown, to ensure their solutions improve efficiency and contribute to customers’ business growth. IT support services are also key to providing that added layer of confidence that there is a team of experts on hand in the event of a problem or a cyber breach.

As accountancy software and practices continue to evolve, these firms will need to be more aware of any potential issues around security and the reliability of the IT infrastructure on which they depend.