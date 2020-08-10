DigiCert Announces New Multi-year Plan in DigiCert CertCentral®

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. announced a new Multi-year Plan of up to six-year coverage for TLS certificate purchases in the DigiCert CertCentral® TLS Manager. The Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate purchasing and renewal processes for customers and partners ahead of Sept. 1, when browsers will shorten maximum certificate lifetimes to one year. Multi-year Plan eliminates the need for annual per-certificate purchases, achieves cost savings via Multi-year Plan discounts and takes advantage of CertCentral automation.

Multi-year Plan is currently available for purchase from DigiCert Authorized Partners and in CertCentral. Customers can take advantage of the offer by signing up for the industry’s leading TLS Manager, CertCentral.

DigiCert offers two-, three-, four-, five- and six-year Multi-year Plan for TLS certificates, allowing customers to avoid the hassles of corporate procurement processes each year and enjoy discounts with each year of coverage that they select. Using CertCentral, customers can set automated renewals for each year of their service.

Multi-year Plan helps organizations to further reduce certificate outages with available CertCentral automation and will ensure they can take advantage of time-saving capabilities like:

● Supports new orders for almost any ACME client running on the customer server

● Automation and discovery across multiple servers for larger-scale networks

● The ability to utilize sensors for easy to manage, scalable ACME deployments

● Seamless integration with OEM solutions such as F5, Citrix, NetScaler, A10 as well as popular server orchestration and management platforms

● Customizable automation through APIs to integrate DigiCert tools and your system

● Auto-renew configuration via CertCentral console