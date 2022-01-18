Neustar Security Solutions appoints Colin Doherty as chief executive officer

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Neustar Security Services, LLC announced that it has appointed Colin Doherty as CEO, effective January 12. Mr. Doherty succeeds Brian McCann, who has transitioned out of the CEO role upon the successful completion of the Company’s separation from Neustar, Inc.

Mr. Doherty is a highly accomplished professional with more than 25 years of industry experience, including serving as CEO of Arbor Networks from 2009 to 2014. He previously served as CEO at four other high-growth B2B software and technology enabled SaaS, infrastructure, and security services companies, including Fuze, Dyn, BTI Systems and Mangrove Systems. He joins Neustar Security Services from Wavecrest Growth Partners, where he served as Growth Partner and oversaw strategic agendas for portfolio company investments.

In December 2021, Neustar Security Services completed its separation from Neustar, Inc. and began operating as a standalone company following the completed sale of Neustar’s Marketing, Risk and Communications businesses to TransUnion. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC.