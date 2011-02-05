Rackspace Technology to Acquire Just Analytics

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced that it has agreed to acquire Just Analytics, a provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services based in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Additionally, this acquisition brings strong regional ties into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem with Just Analytics recently being awarded four regional Microsoft partner of the year awards.

Just Analytics was founded in 2011 and has more than 100 employees headquartered in Singapore with additional employee presence in Vietnam and India. Just Analytics helps clients design and create scalable data pipelines using its proprietary data platform, Guzzle, coupled with new-age cloud-based data and analytics services that transform data into insights, giving customers a unified view of their information assets.

Just Analytics’ data platform is listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and automates the movement and transformation of any volume, variety, and velocity of data from a wide array of sources to data pipelines at scale for production. Just Analytics AI leverages Guzzle to enable the deployment of predictive capabilities solutions and business intelligence to analyze data from critical business and operational functions for business end-users.

Rackspace Technology will keep the Just Analytics brand for the foreseeable future as the company has built a well-known and respected brand among the leaders and customers of Microsoft Azure Data Analytics.