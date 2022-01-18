DataSecOps Pioneer Satori Sees Six-Fold Increase in Users, Twenty-five fold increase in Queries, Joins AWS Partner Network

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Satori released annual growth metrics revealing a rapidly expanding user base and soaring data store query volumes, accompanied by a steady increase in brand visibility, and a new, official partnership with Amazon Web Services. These milestones come less than three months after the company closed a successful Series A funding round with $20 million in venture capital and added two high-profile industry veterans to their executive team – Gaurav Deshpande, VP of Marketing, and Ediz Ertekin, VP of Sales. Deshpande and Ertekin have established track records of success in the data industry, with both having played major roles in the success of other hyper-growth data companies, including TigerGraph and Informatica, respectively.

Top on the list of noteworthy metrics is the platform’s 652% increase in active monthly users from January to December of 2021. As a DataSecOps or Data Security Operations platform for cloud, Satori offers numerous integrations with leading cloud data stores to allow for seamless integration between the end-user and their existing cloud interface. The six-and-a-half-fold increase in Satori users spans a number of these integrations, including Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, SQL Server, Postgres, MySQL and other data stores, and Tableau, Looker, Microsoft Power BI and other BI and Analytics platforms. Satori also saw a 2,535% (25x) increase in query volume over the same period due to the explosive growth in users and expansion of the analytical and operational workloads. On average, new Satori users (those who adopted the platform during the 2021 calendar year) increased query volumes at a rate that was 4x greater than longer-tenured users – indicating growing momentum for DataSecOps and Satori among the cloud-based workloads for analytics and operations.

In addition to its growing user base, Satori also established a new partnership with AWS. Under this new partnership, Satori will assist AWS customers in the implementation of DataSecOps solutions to help secure access to sensitive data (e.g., PII, PHI, and financial data) in minutes. Satori’s customer base includes several hyper-growth startups deployed on AWS, including Wealthsimple, Canada’s largest fintech company and ActiveCampaign, the category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helping over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries. The new partnership will further accelerate the adoption of Satori’s DataSecOps platform in the AWS ecosystem to protect the sensitive data in Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora and other data stores.

As a pioneer of the “DataSecOps” mindset, evangelizing the immense benefit of implementing DataSecOps principles is a key priority for Satori this year and beyond. As part of this effort, the Satori leadership team will be participating in a broad range of events and engagements throughout the year, beginning with CEO and Co-Founder Eldad Chai’s executive interview at the Global Business of Data Festival from January 19 - 20, 2022.