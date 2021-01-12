Netenrich Intelligent SOC Up-Levels Security Operations to Mitigate Digital Risk for Customers

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence company, announced the addition of OpsRamp, a SaaS provider of Information Technology Operations Management (ITOM) products, and Sonesta Hotels, an international hotel chain, to its growing list of customers integrating Netenrich’s Intelligent SOC (ISOC) and Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) solutions.

Sonesta Hotels and OpsRamp faced obstacles in managing and minimizing digital risk. Both organizations struggled with visibility issues in security, alert overload, and gaps in security expertise. They turned to Netenrich to help solve these challenges while up-leveling their security operations.

• Netenrich ISOC services enabled security teams to prioritize issues faster, shift from reactive to proactive measures, and gain valuable depth and insights not achieved previously.

• Netenrich ASI gave security analysts improved visibility and threat intelligence to identify critical threats and vulnerabilities, and automate alert monitoring more quickly.

• Netenrich ISOC also addressed the skills and resource gaps by providing SOC experts to augment security teams while handling foundational security tasks (L1, L2, L3).

Sonesta Hotels built a robust SOC taking a methodic, multi-layered “Defense-in-Depth” approach of sequencing processes, mechanisms and redundancies to defend against attacks. They adopted Netenrich’s ISOC for real-time security monitoring using IBM QRadar (SIEM) as well as for managing alerts and log flow collection. To address time and resource gaps, Sonesta trusted Netenrich’s SOC team to oversee foundational security tasks, allowing internal teams to focus on higher-level priority initiatives.

OpsRamp wanted to validate external risk by identifying potential attack vectors and improving security incident response. They integrated ASI to oversee four major areas of risk: configurations or misconfigurations, certificates management, vulnerability assessment and brand exposure from URLs and domains. Like Sonesta, OpsRamp added ISOC services to handle security alerting, log collection, and SIEM threat monitoring with IBM QRadar.