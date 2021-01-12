NortonLifeLock introduced the new Norton™ 360

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

NortonLifeLock introduced the new Norton™ 360 app that allows Norton™ 360 customers to access their device security, online privacy and identity features in a single, easy-to-use app. Available now in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Norton 360 app brings together features previously accessible through multiple Norton and LifeLock apps, making it easier for customers to access and manage their Cyber Safety tools from one portal.

Norton 360 app provides powerful, multi-layered protection for Android and iOS devices to help protect your device against vulnerabilities and other online threats cybercriminals may take advantage of. With select plans, users can browse, bank and shop with bank-grade encryption from Norton Secure VPN, which helps block cybercriminals from accessing personal information sent and received when connecting to home and public Wi-Fi. Norton 360 app also provides access to Dark Web Monitoring, which continuously searches the dark web and private forums for personal information and notifies users should it be found.

Norton 360 app includes access to the following features depending on your plan and mobile device:

• App Advisor for Google Play: Scans Android apps before you download them to help protect against mobile threats like malware, ransomware, adware and privacy leaks.

• App Advisor for existing apps: Scans your existing apps on Android and app updates for online threats like malware, ransomware and privacy leaks.

• Device Security: Protects against vulnerabilities cybercriminals may use to take control of your device or steal your personal information.

• Wi-Fi Security Alerts: Notifies about Wi-Fi networks under attack by cybercriminals who might eavesdrop on your Wi-Fi connection to steal or glean personal information or infect your device with malware.

• Secure VPN: Allows you to access your favorite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption.

• Web Protection: Helps protect your device and your personal data from malicious sites that install ransomware, trojans and other cyberthreats.

• Password Manager: Helps you take control in protecting your online passwords.