StorageCraft® announced the availability of StorageCraft ShadowProtect® SPX 7

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

StorageCraft® announced the immediate availability of StorageCraft ShadowProtect® SPX 7. ShadowProtect has long been the gold standard for SMB data recovery. It enables customers to meet and beat their recovery time and recovery point objectives, recover files and folders in minutes, restore failed servers, and instantly boot backup images into virtual machines using StorageCraft VirtualBoot technology. ShadowProtect SPX 7 now delivers enhanced data security, scalability, and performance, including support for new versions of Linux OS, full support for Windows Resilient File System (ReFS), GPT support, and workflow improvements.

The new enhancements will ensure that IT teams, who are constantly challenged to safeguard data in the face of ever-growing and evolving data environments, can effortlessly meet their data protection requirements regardless of whether they are responsible for a dozen or thousands of backups.

ShadowProtect SPX 7 enhancements include:

● Data Security: Businesses can recover files, folders, and entire systems in seconds and boot backup images as virtual machines using patented VirtualBoot technology. SPX7 now supports new versions of Linux OS and ReFS support for Windows, which offers built-in data corruption detection for all data types, including unstructured data such as high-res images, videos, and design files.

● Scalability: From mass deployment and configuration to automated verification and alerting, ShadowProtect SPX 7 protects systems with minimal intervention.

● Instant Recovery of Larger Volumes: Larger volume support for VirtualBoot allows partners to instantly recover larger data set sizes of >2TB up to 4TB systems (UEFI) within their customer environments.

● Improved Installation Workflow and Productivity: Enhanced workflows will make it easier for service desk engineers to quickly onboard new environments and complete support tasks with greater efficiency. These enhancements further extend the ShadowControl central monitoring and management console’s value, which provides full visibility into backup jobs’ status, ensuring simple administration and powerful tools to remedy issues before they impact performance.

Says Chris Kotul, managing director, Chester Information Technologies Inc: “It’s gratifying to see StorageCraft’s ongoing investments in ShadowProtect SPX. They truly listen to the needs of their channel community and schedule development priorities accordingly. The combination of additional environment support and the ability to instantly recover much larger data sets are precisely the enhancements we need to stay ahead of our clients’ evolving data environments and expanding data workloads. This helps us serve our clients, make them happy and it generates new revenue opportunities.”

Benjamin C. Gallo, vice president of sales, Ongoing Operations, LLC adds: “Ongoing Operations has been a ShadowProtect SPX house for over 10 years. Its speed and flexibility of data recovery and encrypted replication are at the heart of our branded backup and disaster recovery services. The addition of new use cases and productivity enhancements in SPX 7, allows us to stay ahead of customer SLAs, and gives us the potential to do more for our customers with even greater efficiency. It is a great value enhancement.”

Pricing and Availability StorageCraft ShadowProtect SPX 7 is available immediately through StorageCraft’s network of authorized resellers and distributors.