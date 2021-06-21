NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

NetApp® announced that it has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics with offices in Paris, France, that helps businesses capitalize on Apache Spark, an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

At a time when on-premises and cloud enterprise data and application growth is exploding, use of analytics and machine learning to identify operating efficiencies, cost reductions, and automate manual processes so engineers can focus on more strategic tasks is a top priority – and a strategic imperative – for all enterprises.

The Data Mechanics acquisition comes less than a year after NetApp acquired Spot (now Spot by NetApp), a leading CloudOps provider that automates and optimizes workloads running in public cloud environments. Data Mechanics ’s team and IP will be integrated with the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio to accelerate the development of NetApp’s recently announced Spot Wave solution, which simplifies, optimizes and automates Spark workloads running in public clouds.