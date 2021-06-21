CTERA Named HPE Edge-to-Cloud Momentum Partner of the Year

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

CTERA announced it was named Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Edge-to-Cloud Momentum Partner of the Year for 2021 during the Partner of the Year Awards presented at HPE Discover.

The 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognise HPE partners from across the ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, focus on growth, and dedication to mutual achievements. Winners were selected based on financial performance, innovative solutions, and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

CTERA offers a software-defined, multi-cloud data management platform enabling modern file services across HPE’s data storage and HCI portfolio. CTERA’s global file system technology connects core, branch, and remote users over a single namespace and delivers HQ-grade performance and security from any edge location or device, dramatically simplifying the cost, scale, and complexity challenges of traditional file storage solutions for the new era of distributed and remote work IT.