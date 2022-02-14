Nebulon Launches New Red Hat Ansible Collection for smartInfrastructure

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Nebulon, Inc.® announced it has developed the first Red Hat® Ansible® collection for smartInfrastructure, which includes a set of modules that customers can use to integrate Nebulon infrastructure management into their Ansible automation playbooks. The Nebulon Ansible Collection, combined with the Nebulon ON cloud control plane, reduces operational overhead by up to 75% compared to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and 3-tier infrastructure alternatives.

Large IT organisations today are reducing costly downtime and delays associated with new projects by investing in automation frameworks that minimise risk by eliminating error-prone manual provisioning. Traditional infrastructure, such as 3-tier architectures and HCI, limit an enterprise’s ability to easily automate at scale, as API fragmentation, authentication, and authorisation require highly skilled resources, can take days or weeks to implement and maintain, and may be difficult to monitor and secure in distributed environments.

With the Nebulon Ansible Collection and a combination of Nebulon cluster (nPod), operating system, and storage provisioning, IT organisations can now deploy infrastructure end to end and configure applications entirely from within their Ansible playbooks. This powerful capability accelerates their automation efforts and minimises the tools and scripts they must maintain. Nebulon customers can now rely on Ansible to quickly provision, tear down, and reprovision infrastructure for their application clusters and manage data services, in addition to the regular application configuration automation tasks they achieve with Ansible today.

Architected to be endlessly scalable, the Nebulon cloud-control plane, Nebulon ON, follows an API-first design principle. Nebulon ON enables IT organisations to automate thousands of infrastructure devices from a single API in the cloud that is always up-to-date, works consistently across heterogeneous infrastructure, and easily backs automation frameworks such as Ansible. Combined with a smart data plane, IT organisations are equipped with sophisticated tooling that allows them to deliver faster time to value by centrally provisioning their entire infrastructure services via a self-service approach. Developers and infrastructure owners can deploy complete application clusters in a few minutes, with tailored infrastructure that optimises density and cost.