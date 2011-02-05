MEGA International launches HOPEX Business Continuity Management solution

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

MEGA International announced the launch of its HOPEX Business Continuity Management solution, a new tool that helps organizations build their resilience to ever changing market conditions so they can swiftly adapt and increase their agility. MEGA’s robust HOPEX Business Continuity Management tool is a necessity to thrive in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

MEGA’s HOPEX Business Continuity Management solution allows organizations to:

• Understand their critical operations by identifying key processes and supporting infrastructure to determine recovery time objectives (RTO) using Business Impact Analysis (BIA)

• Design and test business continuity plans to ensure a prompt and coordinated response and mobilization during a crisis

• Create a more resilient and agile organization by adopting a continuity by design approach that fosters alignment between business, risk management, IT security, and continuity planning

• Strengthen operational resilience to withstand future crises and support business strategies

MEGA’s HOPEX solution connects IT, business process, data governance, and integrated risk management on a single shared collaborate platform and helps organizations achieve full situational awareness of their environment. Equipped with this unique visibility, organizations can build robust continuity plans, automate crisis management, and get real-time reporting of their resiliency status.