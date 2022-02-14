Aeris Unveils Next Generation Intelligent IoT Network with Advanced Security Offerings

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Aeris announced the next generation of its Intelligent IoT Network, a unique suite of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based capabilities that enable superior global IoT connectivity and network performance, increased security performance, and best in-class IoT network support. The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network provides clients with the most dynamic, flexible, reliable, and secure IoT network on the market.

Unlike other mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and mobile network operator (MNO) IoT solution providers, the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network is built on a foundation of Machine Learning, Big Data, and Data Science that extends shared intelligence across infrastructure, applications, and services. “Today, our company is leveraging decades of vision and experience to help customers realize the remarkable potential of their connected IoT devices by providing access to the most intelligent and secure IoT Network in the market,” said Marc Jones, Chairman and CEO of Aeris. “The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network is the only dynamic cellular IoT network designed from the ground up with intelligence at its core, offering unmatched network security, operational efficiencies and the flexibility to build, launch, and scale complex IoT deployments across the world.”

As part of this announcement, Aeris is also unveiling the Intelligent Security Center that provides built-in visibility and analytics to help clients accurately prevent, detect, and respond to potential malicious activities. For the first time ever, cellular IoT solution providers can transition from a reactive security approach to a proactive security plan with the Aeris Intelligent Security Center. According to IBM, the average security breach can cost up to $4.2 million, and breaches identified within 30 days, on average, incur a savings of over $1 million of the total cost of the security breach expense.[1] The Aeris Intelligent Security Center can significantly reduce the cost of security breaches by providing unprecedented visibility into proactive and deep security insights. With Aeris, cellular IoT solution providers now have the tools to help them detect and prevent potential security breaches and reduce the corresponding response time from months to minutes.

This product release will be one of many coming in 2022 around the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network and will include future enhancements that leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to further operational efficiencies, security, and scale of connected IoT programs.