NanoLock Security and Waterfall Security Partner to Deliver OT Security for Industrial and Energy Applications

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and NanoLock Security, the device-level cybersecurity provider, announce a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide. This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and manage the latest IIoT technologies in industrial and OT networks.

Utilities and industrial enterprises’ IIoT endpoints need robust protection from all threat vectors. NanoLock’s embedded gatekeeper solution prevents device-level attacks from outsiders, insiders, and along the firmware supply chain to ensure the operational integrity of those devices and to prevent any malicious or wrongful modification to the devices’ critical code and parameters. Waterfall’s Unidirectional Gateways and related products provide safe IT/OT integration that prevents network-based attacks from entering control-critical OT networks. Together, the joint security provided by Waterfall and NanoLock will enable the benefits of connected IIoT deployments while alleviating the risks associated with network-connected infrastructure.