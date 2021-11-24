VMware Recognized for ESG Leadership with Invitation to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2nd Consecutive Year

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

VMware, Inc. announced the company has been invited to be a member of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks, for the second consecutive year.

VMware ranked in the 97th percentile in the Software & Services Industry category for its leadership in ESG and was ranked among the top six software companies in the indices.

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) apply a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

VMware achieved high scores in key areas of business conduct, including information security, cybersecurity, human rights, labor practices, environmental reporting as well as corporate citizenship and philanthropy, among others.

“We congratulate VMware for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America,” said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research, S&P Global. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency.”

VMware’s 2030 Agenda is a decade-long ESG commitment and call to action to foster a more sustainable, equitable and secure world. We are building a future in which our technology will make a positive impact on all our stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, communities and our planet. Learn more about ESG at VMware.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence.

1.DJSI/CSA Annual Review 2021