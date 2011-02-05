SentinelOne named Best Innovator by SE Labs

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

"SE Labs works with all of the major security vendors and their customers. As such, we have an insight into not only what makes a great product but which vendors manage to satisfy their clients in the real world, outside of the lab,” said Simon Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, SE Labs. “I am enormously pleased to be able to recognise SentinelOne for the innovation that it has brought to the information security world over the last year."

The SE Labs Annual Awards are evaluated based on a combination of continual public testing, private assessments, and feedback from corporate clients who use SE Labs to help choose security products and services. SentinelOne was recognised for the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of autonomous technology — delivering innovation at scale and speed, and shaping the endpoint market.

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, autonomous solution. It helps protect the world’s largest and critical businesses from falling victim to the next big cyberattack with AI-powered technology that doesn’t require humans to deliver machine speed cybersecurity.

Last year, SentinelOne was named a winner of the Best New Endpoint category of the SE Labs’ 2020 Annual Report.