Mindware and ESET Sign Distribution Agreement for the Middle East

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed an agreement with ESET to offer the entire suite of the vendor’s business products to enterprises across the Middle East. This builds on the existing partnership between the two companies that extends to Saudi Arabia, which saw the distributor successfully grow ESET’s business and market share in the Kingdom. Mindware will target enterprise customers, small and medium businesses (SMBs) and government organizations through its expansive channel network.