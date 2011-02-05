Mindware and ESET Sign Distribution Agreement for the Middle East
April 2021 by Marc Jacob
Mindware announced that it has signed an agreement with ESET to offer the entire suite of the vendor’s business products to enterprises across the Middle East. This builds on the existing partnership between the two companies that extends to Saudi Arabia, which saw the distributor successfully grow ESET’s business and market share in the Kingdom. Mindware will target enterprise customers, small and medium businesses (SMBs) and government organizations through its expansive channel network.
Mindware will focus on the entire suite of ESET business products, with emphasis on increasing regional adoption of the company’s end-point detection and response solutions and other key technologies like cloud sandboxing and threat intelligence. The distributor will help the security vendor penetrate deeper across all industry verticals. There will be more emphasis on sectors like financial services, healthcare and utilities, due to inherent industry-specific vulnerabilities and risks, causing them to be a target of COVID-19 themed scams.
