Veeam Appoints Marc Villeneuve as Senior Director Channel, Cloud & Alliances for France and French-speaking Africa

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced the appointment of Marc Villeneuve as senior director Channel, Cloud & Alliances for France and French-speaking Africa. With the help of a dedicated team, he will oversee Veeam’s channel and cloud business and work closely with Value Added Distributors (VADs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs), System Integrators (SIs) and Technology Alliances to empower them to meet their customers’ data management and modern data protection challenges. Villeneuve will report to Thierry Lottin, country manager for France.

With more than 30 years of experience in the IT sector, Villeneuve has held various management positions in direct and indirect sales at IBM, notably as director of sales France for Infrastructure solutions and as global director for system integrator Capgemini. In 2020, he worked at the AP-HP (Assistance Publique des Hôpitaux de Paris) as an organizational consultant in the deployment of agile intervention cells and the digitalization of the follow-up of COVID-19 positive cases and their entourage to break the contamination chains in Paris.