Mindware Partners with Cibecs to Help Regional Organizations Manage and Protect Distributed Endpoint Devices and Data

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Cibecs, a specialize in South African based provider of data management and protection technology. As per the agreement, Mindware will promote, distribute and provide implementation services support across the Middle East for the vendor’s flagship Endpoint Cloud solution.

Providing insight into the partnership, Silmi Khanfir, Director of Cloud & XaaS at Mindware commented, “During this year we have seen a shift in the way organisations operate. With the current remote working trend, workforces are highly distributed and critical business data is often inaccessible or at risk of cyberattack. IT departments often have very little visibility or control over endpoint data and devices. And this is where Cibecs’ Endpoint Cloud solution can play an indispensable role in helping customers to adapt for the new normal in IT operations. By providing a single, unified platform to discover, manage, backup and secure business data, Cibecs delivers the most advanced data management and protection technology. As Mindware builds out its security portfolio and capabilities, we see the new partnership with Cibecs adding considerable value to our offerings.”

Cibecs Endpoint Cloud is a powerful cloud platform built for Azure, allowing IT departments and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to easily manage highly distributed and remote workforces, centralise, consolidate, and secure business data remotely, meet compliance regulations and drastically reduce desktop support costs. The vendor is a Microsoft IP co-sell partner with over 16 years of experience in endpoint data protection, backup & security.

Mindware will primarily target MSPs and the government sector – two areas where Cibecs has traditionally had great success. MSPs need to help customers eliminate risk, manage data efficiently, reduce spend and achieve compliance. Cibecs is helping MSPs solve data management challenges and save over 50% on their end-user data support costs. Cibecs is also very experienced in working within large government accounts. The solution can be deployed on-premise or in a locally hosted Azure cloud vault, respecting data sovereignty. The company’s patent-pending Zero Knowledge Encryption Key Management ensures that data is stored in the cloud without any compromise in security, which is a key priority for government agencies.