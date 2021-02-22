LogRhythm Launches New Programs

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm announced multiple areas of growth as a result of customer- and employee-centric initiatives implemented in 2020. These include increases in the amount of data being protected by customers using the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform and the introduction of new programs designed to promote holistic employee well-being. In addition to supporting customers’ and employees’ successes during challenging times, these initiatives also fueled the business and laid the groundwork for LogRhythm to expand its market presence in 2021.

Customers Protect More Data with More Predictability

The response to LogRhythm’s True Unlimited Data Plan (TUDP) offering has proven to be a win-win for the company and its customers. Not only have LogRhythm’s subscription sales increased by more than 20-fold, but more importantly, it’s clear customers are seeing the value. On average, existing LogRhythm customers who transitioned to TUDP increased data ingestion by 13 percent year-over-year, with some customers more than doubling their data collection. This shift enabled customers to better protect their remote workforces without worrying whether they’d need to allocate more budget to cover the costs in the coming year.

LogRhythm Commits to More Frequent Releases While Enabling Top-Tier Customer Support

With more data being collected, customers get better insight into their environment and the ability to quickly detect and respond to the latest cyberthreats. Next is ensuring customers have easy-to-implement threat hunting and analysis capabilities — as well as efficient support to help them realize the benefits of SIEM as quickly as possible.

In 2020, this resulted in smaller, more frequent product releases and the introduction of two new unique professional service offerings. The variety of releases included out-of-the-box detections for the latest additions to the MITRE ATT&CKTM framework, graphical features to visualize connections between users and hosts, and integrations to automate malware detection and remediation.

The professional service offerings — Technical Account Manager (TAM) and Service Account Management (SAM) — help customers gain value from their deployment faster, enhance the accuracy of their platform’s threat detection capabilities, ensure platform health, and guide customers to become LogRhythm power users.

LogRhythm Prioritizes Supporting Employees and the Community

To ensure LogRhythm employees were properly supported during challenging times, the company created a Work Evolution task force and focused heavily on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. These efforts ensure an open flow of communication exists between employees and management, promote the importance of mental health, and offer skill-building mentorship programs. Every individual within the company deserves to have their perspectives, needs, and voices heard and met, and LogRhythm will continue expanding these programs through 2021.

LogRhythm also focused on giving back to the local community through its Logiving Committee, a group of employees committed to providing financial support, global community outreach and education. The Committee supported 17 different organizations in 2020, with major focuses including non-profits addressing challenges related to COVID-19 and Colorado wildfires.

Additionally, LogRhythm’s co-founders established the LogRhythm Community Fund, which has dispersed $41,000 to support frontline organizations providing relief throughout the pandemic and members of the LogRhythm community who have been personally impacted.

Looking Ahead to Continued Product Excellence in 2021

And 2021 has already seen LogRhythm make notable moves for innovation and platform leadership. On January 13th, the company announced the acquisition of MistNet, a cloud-based analytics platform that delivers vast network visibility and accurate threat detection. The acquisition will allow LogRhythm to deliver intelligent, machine learning-based detection and response capabilities that incorporate network detection, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), endpoint detection and response data (EDR), and additional MITRE ATT&CK detections to solve current and emerging security and risk problems.