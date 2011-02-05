Search
Crossword CEO Tom Ilube CBE appointed as Chair of RFU

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce that its CEO and founder, Tom Ilube CBE, has been ratified by the RFU Council to become the next Rugby Football Union (RFU) Chair, from 1st August 2021. The appointment will now be put to final ratification by member clubs at the RFU’s AGM in June.

Tom will be stepping down from his non-executive director role at the BBC, before starting at the RFU on 1st August. His role as CEO of Crossword, will remain unchanged by the new appointment.




