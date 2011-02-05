Crossword CEO Tom Ilube CBE appointed as Chair of RFU

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce that its CEO and founder, Tom Ilube CBE, has been ratified by the RFU Council to become the next Rugby Football Union (RFU) Chair, from 1st August 2021. The appointment will now be put to final ratification by member clubs at the RFU’s AGM in June.