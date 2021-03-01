Sim Local officially announces its partnership with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D)

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sim Local officially announces its partnership with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), the global leaders in eSIM management. Sim Local, experts in eSIM technology, will provide a complete end-to-end eSIM service via G+D’s AirOn Platform, enabling rapid entry for mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to the eSIM marketplace in a fast, cost-effective way with minimal integration requirements.

Shipments of eSIM-based devices will reach almost two billion units by 2025, mainly driven by smartphones and enterprise IoT devices (1). As the demand for eSIM accelerates, G+D and Sim Local’s partnership offers simplified integration and a full eSIM solution for small- to medium-sized operators, through an accessible commercial model.

Forming Sim Local’s largest eSIM partnership to date, the company will be able to provide the core capability operators need to offer eSIM services through online or physical retail. G+D’s market-leading Subscription Manager Data Preparation (SM-DP+) service generates eSIM profiles and maintains each operator’s virtual warehouse separately and securely. Sim Local’s UNITE platform provides a complete end-to-end eSIM solution for a truly seamless user-experience, with an unrivalled back-end management and reporting suite to match.

By partnering with G+D, Sim Local can get operators eSIM ready in a matter of weeks rather than months, with the option of a whole range of value-added services including eKYC.