Milestone Systems welcomes Bill Rainey as new Vice President for Channel Sales Strategy

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

With the appointment of Bill Rainey, former Director for Worldwide Partner Sales Strategy at Hewlett Packard (HP), Milestone Systems will empower its partner community.

To meet aggressive growth ambitions, Milestone is expanding its Global Sales team with several, new functions and has appointed Rainey to lead Channel Sales Strategy. The new organization is designed to empower Milestone’s strong partner community to sell true business outcomes to customers. Rainey will oversee and drive channel sales strategy as well as the design and implementation of high value partner engagement and enablement programs.

Bill joins Milestone from HP in Palo Alto, CA where he worked as Director for Worldwide Partner Sales Strategy. Bill combines deep expertise in channel sales strategy and operations with a global perspective having lived and worked in North America and APAC and travelled extensively throughout EMEA.