Primeur has signed a new partnership with the English company Advanced Cyber Solutions

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The Italian multinational Primeur has signed a new partnership with the English company Advanced Cyber Solutions, specialized in IT consulting, cybersecurity and the sale of IT solutions. With this new collaboration, Primeur further strengthens its strategy of expansion and growth with the aim of becoming the leading reference in Italy and internationally in the world of Enterprise Data Integration.

With over 30 years of experience in data management for some of the most important national and international Fortune 500 companies, Primeur has signed a new partnership for the use and resale of its Enterprise Data Integration and GDPR compliance solutions with Advanced Cyber Solutions, an IT company based in London. The know-how of Primeur is therefore merged with that of Advanced Cyber Solutions, a company with over 10 years of international experience in the provision of consulting services, cybersecurity and the sale of top level IT solutions. The acceleration and race to digitization have underlined how important it is for every company to have full control and visibility of its data. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the demand for software and integrated solutions capable of managing data in its entirety has increased exponentially. Data Integration plays a key role in this scenario and becomes the tool to be able to have effective and efficient processes, without changing the existing IT applications and contexts.