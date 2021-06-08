Commvault Announces Managed Service Provider and Aggregator Partner Programs

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Commvault announced enhanced Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Aggregator Partner Advantage Programs, tailored and refined to support the way Commvault’s MSP and Aggregator partners operate while fulfilling their unique needs for delivering Intelligent “Commvault Powered” Data Services to customers of all sizes around the world.

With a fundamental shift in the IT landscape, organizations are increasingly looking toward managed service providers for consumption-based solutions that span the entire IT stack and are cost-effective, scalable, and easy to consume. Seeing this as a fast-growing and clear market direction, Commvault has further evolved its industry-leading Partner Advantage Program to now offer MSPs and Aggregators the critical elements they seek to be successful – multiple ways to partner and earn incentives that drive profitability, deep ecosystem relationships centered around joint selling, and tools like in-region support, expansive training, and marketing resources to drive partner growth and win more deals.

Centered around Commvault’s four key pillars for a winning partnership, the MSP Partner Advantage Program offers a range of benefits that allow partners to easily build on existing services and create new ones for their customers. The simple, modern program offers two tiers with clearly identified tier promotional requirements and incentives, rewarding partners for driving consumption. MSP partners are also provided with flexible licensing and consumption options that include both subscription and utility agreements to align with customer demand. With partner success as a key foundation, Commvault offers free training resources and curriculums designed to build competency, helping both MSPs and Aggregators operate and grow their “Commvault Powered” practice.

In addition, Commvault will be adding Metallic for MSPs to its Partner Advantage Program later this year, enabling its MSP partners to broaden their service catalogs and grow their business with the agility of SaaS.