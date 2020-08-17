Milestone Systems announces Thomas Jensen as new CEO

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Milestone Systems announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Jensen as Chief Executive Officer. Thomas Jensen will assume the role on October 1, 2020.

After an extensive search for the right candidate for the CEO position at Milestone Systems, the Board of Directors is delighted to announce that Thomas Jensen has accepted the role.

With his background in Hewlett-Packard and most recently in Europe’s largest IT integrator company Bechtle, Thomas Jensen is an executive leader with a strong global footprint that includes P&L responsibility for international businesses in software and hardware. He has deep business experience with IT and technology, and an understanding for the dynamics of business communities, technology partners and integrators. People are at the core of Thomas Jensen’s leadership philosophy, which resonates well with Milestone Systems’ Scandinavian leadership values and People First approach to management. Thomas Jensen said:

Thomas Jensen will join Milestone from Bechtle, Europe’s largest B2B IT service provider, where he was Executive Vice President and member of the Management Board.

Before this, he was Head of Worldwide Channel Sales Strategy for HP Inc. in Palo Alto, California, United States, where he drove the global channel development. During the separation of Hewlett-Packard into HP Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Thomas led the channel separation, and was responsible for preparing the new strategy and organization for the indirect revenue of HP Inc. Before moving to the United States, Thomas was General Manager for Hewlett-Packard’s PC & Print Division in Denmark.

Thomas Jensen has also held leadership positions in Vestas Wind Systems and Maersk Line. He holds a Master of Science in International Business Administration from the University of Aalborg and has completed the Executive Board Program at INSEAD in France.