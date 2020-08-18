StackRox Expands in EMEA to Meet Global Demand for Kubernetes-Native Security

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

StackRox and Kubernetes security announced it has launched operations in EMEA to provide global customers with local access to its Kubernetes-native security capabilities. Led by cloud and cybersecurity veteran, Richard Olver, vice president, international, StackRox, the company’s go-to-market expansion into the region is being fueled by the accelerated adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps practices, particularly across Europe, as well as increased demand for container and Kubernetes security solutions. Olver is joined in StackRox EMEA leadership by Malte Isberner, Managing Director of StackRox GmbH. Over the past year, StackRox has seen significant growth in demand in Europe for the Kubernetes-native security capabilities it delivers through the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform.

According to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), 50 percent of back end developers in Western Europe, and even more in Eastern Europe and Russia, have adopted containers as part of their organizations’ DevOps practices, with the majority adopting Kubernetes as their orchestrator of choice. Accordingly, StackRox has seen a surge in demand from customers across Europe, adding a number of new clients in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, and Switzerland.

As StackRox expands in EMEA, Olver will oversee the growth of company’s strategic partnerships and sales efforts as it engages new employees and customers across geographies and industries to propel its rapid revenue growth. StackRox’s current EMEA customer base includes cloud-native innovators in SaaS, mobile security, online gaming, FinTech, and eCommerce industries, among others.

According to IDC, investments in cloud infrastructure in the EMEA region are expected to continue expanding despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming an increasingly large share of the IT market. Businesses in the region are finding more business value created through cloud adoption as well as added cost savings, development efficiency, and security gains from cloud-native technologies like containers and Kubernetes. The business benefits of cloud-native are amplified through StackRox’s Kubernetes-native approach to security, which protects cloud-native apps across the full application development life cycle — build, deploy, and runtime — using Kubernetes’s declarative data and built-in controls for better security, lower operational costs, and reduced operational risk. As a result, customers are able to bridge security and DevOps practices and enable security as code.