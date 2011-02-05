HID Global Acquires Access-IS

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

HID Global announced that it has acquired Access-IS, a provider of miniaturised reader devices that combine a number of key technologies ideal for mission-critical environments. Access-IS’s proven technology and solutions broaden HID Global’s technology portfolio, accelerate its vertical market expansion, and add new product offerings that help meet customers’ evolving needs for integrated, digitised solutions.

Access-IS’s technology, products and solutions have been developed with a focus on innovative design and quality for over three decades. From barcode reading and image processing for document scanning to NFC and EMV for mobile ticketing, Access-IS has brought to market a range of devices that have been deployed worldwide in major cities and countries across a number of key verticals including finance, transportation and government.

The company extends HID’s technology and product portfolio with proven solutions deployed worldwide:

• More than 100 million transactions processed through Access-IS products daily and its installed base includes over 20,000 systems used in public transportation and ticketing around the world.

• More than 50,000 users of its identity and security solutions (e-Passport, e-ID and e-driver’s license readers for government and commercial applications).

• Installations in over 200 airports, including 20 of the top 30 airports in the world, and used by many of the world’s top airlines.

In addition to building upon Access-IS’s existing vertical markets, HID will leverage the company’s technology to fuel further expansion, and EMV contactless payment readers from Access-IS will broaden HID’s offering in the financial sector and other markets.

Access-IS was founded in 1985 and is based in Reading, UK. With 120 employees serving customers in over 200 countries, the Access-IS team has a strong core competency in enabling quick, accurate and reliable identification and payment in integrated solutions. This expertise complements HID’s know-how in driving innovation that ensures the safety and security of people and places around the world, especially in mission-critical environments.

Access-IS is now a Business Unit within HID’s Extended Access Technologies’ Business Area, which is led by Steve Currie, Vice President and Managing Director.