McAfee and Flipkart are working together to promote a culture of internet security amongst consumers in an increasingly connected world

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

McAfee and Flipkart, India’s e-commerce marketplace, announced that McAfee products are now available on Flipkart.com. In today’s world of hyper-digital consumption, McAfee’s trusted security solutions go beyond just protecting devices to help consumers safeguard their digital lives.