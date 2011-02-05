McAfee and Flipkart are working together to promote a culture of internet security amongst consumers in an increasingly connected world
January 2020 by Marc Jacob
McAfee and Flipkart, India’s e-commerce marketplace, announced that McAfee products are now available on Flipkart.com. In today’s world of hyper-digital consumption, McAfee’s trusted security solutions go beyond just protecting devices to help consumers safeguard their digital lives.
Millions of Flipkart consumers will now be able to access award-winning and trusted McAfee products on its platform, helping to ensure that evolving consumer cybersecurity demands are addressed while providing a seamless customer experience. These include McAfee’s award-winning security solutions like McAfee® AntiVirus, McAfee® Internet Security and McAfee® Total Protection. This also includes features that protect devices against malware, including ransomware. Included with the security solutions. McAfee® WebAdvisor secures consumers against risky websites and malicious downloads, and PC Boost increases the performance of computers, browsers and apps alike.
