The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 is one of the most secured semi-rugged Windows PCs

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 is the first semi-rugged computing device in the most secure Windows PC category. Designed for mission-critical users in the most sensitive data industries, a Secured-core PC enables users to boot securely, protect their device from firmware vulnerabilities, shield the operating system from attacks and prevent unauthorised access to devices and data with advanced access controls and authentication systems.

The flexible combinations of biometric options, such as contactless smart card reader, fingerprint reader and front camera provide customers with the ability to customise the device to the needs of their sector whilst taking advantage of the secured-core PC features.

The TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook, launched in September, sets a new standard for semi-rugged mobile computing in security and flexibility. For the first time, users can customise their device for different tasks in the field.

Protected against both physical and digital attacks

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is protected from start-up, through use and to shut-down. While rugged features protect the TOUGHBOOK 55 against physical damage and the flexible customisation allows the storage to be easily removed for sensible data protection, the Secure-core PC capabilities prevent malicious attacks to the system.

The 8th generation Intel Core i5 vPro processor, combined with Panasonic advanced components and the Windows 10 Pro features ensure the highest protection against firmware attacks, with BIOS phase and device attacks secured against data access even when the OS is in stand-by mode.

Simple switch, fit and click for versatile functionality

As well as market-leading security, the semi-rugged notebook in a slim and lightweight design radically improves workforce flexibility and productivity, as well as delivering maximum return on investment for businesses.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 clamshell notebook allows users to boost graphics capabilities, add a smartcard reader, additional storage or a DVD or Blu-Ray drive with a simple switch, fit and click of the new functionality into the TOUGHBOOK Universal Bay. In addition, a front expansion slot can be used to quickly integrate a fingerprint reader, RFID or regular smart card reader or for the addition of a second battery.

At purchase, buyers can also customise 3 additional ports for the device using its expansion slot. Options include VGA, True Serial and one from a choice of 4th USB, 2nd GLAN or Rugged USB 2.0.

An evolution of the successful TOUGHBOOK 54, the new TOUGHBOOK 55 is more flexible, faster, tougher, secure, and long lasting than its predecessor but can be still be used with accessories from the previous device, including vehicle docks and desktop port replicators.

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is a semi-rugged device with a business notebook feel. It is lightweight (2.08kg), slim (32.8mm) and easy to move around with its premium designed handle. Yet it’s also tougher than its predecessor with an enhanced Ingress Protection Rating (IP53) against dust and water splash and protected against drops up to 91cm (MIL-STD810H[2]). Operation in extreme temperatures has also been enhanced, comfortably operating in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C.

With an increased battery life of up to 20 hours[3] and an extended capability of 40 hours, with the addition of a hot swap second battery, the TOUGHBOOK 55 is as long working as it is adaptable.

Availability and pricing

The TOUGHBOOK 55 became available in September 2019 in 3 versions: HD, Full-HD and Full-HD Touch Screen. Price starts from £1,772 + VAT.

[1] Secured-core PCs require specific configuration to fully enable the highest level of protection against attack.

[2] Tested by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD810H.