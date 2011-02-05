Fingerprints expands access control portfolio with two capacitive touch sensors

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announces the expansion of its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio, for physical and logical access devices and applications.

Two additional capacitive touch sensors are now available in the access series, FPC1020 and FPC1024, featuring high biometric performance and a small physical footprint. They are water resistant and can be used by devices and applications where a secure and smooth way to authenticate users is desired. The sensors have low power consumption and come with unique features for an excellent everyday user experience.

The access sensor series combines Fingerprints’ proven technology to make life simple for device makers and end users - a perfect example of how biometrics can make things genius.