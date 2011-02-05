Matrix42 Acquires U.S. Software Manufacturer FireScope

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix42, announced their acquisition of FireScope. As the leading providers of asset intelligence and service management solutions, this acquisition will result in creating one powerful provider of secure, Cloud-based digital work environments for the global workforce.

During a global pandemic that is affecting companies of all sizes, this joint powerhouse of workspace management capabilities is crucial to the success of international and national business. According to an April 2020 Gartner report, “policies for device management, remote access and support for remote work have not scaled with the sudden spike in demand.” And, “the capacity of client and app virtualization infrastructure, network carrier service contracts and VPN infrastructure are not designed to support 100% of the organization working remotely.”

Matrix42, based in Frankfurt Germany, is purchasing US-based FireScope for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition bolsters Matrix42’s entry into the US market, as well as expanding opportunities for FireScope’s solutions throughout the EMEA region. FireScope is a leading provider of visibility and intelligence for connected assets, with success in the North American market since 2006. As a partner of Matrix42 since 2018, FireScope counts Fortune 500 corporations such as Marriott Vacation Resorts, Sutter Health and Crown Media among its customers.

FireScope’s technology detects data streams between any type of end device or application and analyzes them in terms of communication and performance. Matrix42 is seamlessly integrating FireScope into its enterprise service management and secure unified endpoint management products. The resulting transparency will make cloud transformations secure and plannable for organizations. With the aid of FireScope, Matrix42 will help customers to integrate cloud and edge computing into the management of complex work environments.

Matrix42 is also launching its entry into the US market with its extended portfolio. The existing North American customer base – which is supported from FireScope’s offices in Dallas and Los Angeles – is to be rapidly developed with the entire Matrix42 portfolio. Steven Cotton, founder and CEO of FireScope, will become part of the Matrix42 management team as Vice President and General Manager of the Matrix42 USA office, and will be responsible for the development and expansion of US business. Matrix42 will continue to rely on the partner-focused approach that the company has consistently taken since 2016.