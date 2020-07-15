Search
Malwarebytes hires ex-AT&T exec as new International VP of Sales (EMEA & APAC)

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Malwarebytes announced that it has hired Jordan Ryan to lead its EMEA and APAC sales efforts. This hire amplifies Malwarebytes’ continued presence and importance of the region, as well as aspirations to accelerate growth in EMEA and APAC.

Jordan Ryan joins the company with over 11 years’ experience in the IT security industry. He previously worked with other vendors including AlienVault, which was acquired by AT&T in 2018, and SolarWinds. In his new role at Malwarebytes, he will be updating go to market strategy and amplifying engagement with the channel to accelerate growth in the region.




