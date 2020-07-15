CYSEC SA raises 500,000 Swiss francs from FIT for its cybersecurity solution

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

The start-up based at EPFL Innovation Park provides a highly innovative solution for the growing Confidential Computing domain. CYSEC has just received a Tech Growth loan of 500,000 Swiss francs from the Foundation for Technological Innovation (FIT). This follows a second full year of strong sales growth.

CYSEC SA has developed a highly innovative cybersecurity risks mitigation solution which aims at making accessible cybersecurity to all organizations. CYSEC is a member of the Confidential Computing Consortium to which it expects to contribute with leadership and significant value through its cybersecurity expertise and experience.

CYSEC’s ARCA cybersecurity solution

With the acceleration of the digital transformation, more and more organizations are deploying critical applications containing sensitive data, which need to be protected by implementing a range of security tools and components. Existing solutions are complex to manage, show very little flexibility, and remain subject to numerous security weaknesses. To facilitate digital transformation without compromising security, CYSEC has developed a new versatile and highly scalable security solution called ARCA, which stores sensitive data and runs critical software in a trusted environment. ARCA provides a whole new level of flexibility and agility and can quickly deploy applications in a secured environment, offering organizations an innovative, easy-to-install and cost-effective way to adapt to changing security and business requirements.

Ensuring the security of critical data in motion, in use and at rest for a wide range of applications

By integrating state-of-the-art certified security hardware, ARCA guarantees the secure hosting of sensitive applications. On the software side, CYSEC’s product allows to securely manage access keys, provide encryption and decryption functionalities, as well as digital signatures and other strong authentication services relying on state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms.

CYSEC has, among others, partnered with industry leaders including METACO, a provider of secure infrastructures for digital assets, Astrocast, a global satellite IoT network provider, Geosatis, a unique IoT devices provider for critical infrastructure and Build38, a leader in the security of mobile applications. This year, CYSEC has also won a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to protect ship tracking communications against cyber threats.

Academic collaborations, awards and fundraising demonstrate its traction

In addition to registered patents, the technological value of CYSEC is also recognized by various academic and industrial collaborations through the Innosuisse, EUREKA / EUROSTARS and H2020 programs. The start-up has also been selected to participate in the ESA BIC incubation programme, is among the winners of the start-ups IMD competition and of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Innovation Challenges.