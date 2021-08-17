Matrix Project Series 5MP IP Bullet Camera

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Project Series Bullet Cameras are designed for serious indoor and outdoor deployments. The cameras are a fit for large enterprises and project sites such as manufacturing units, construction sites, and environments where sturdy cameras are required. Designed with Sony STARVIS series back-illuminated sensors, the cameras capture exceptionally clear footage even in low-light environments. Next, the True WDR technology evenly balances the lighting in your video footage. As a result, you can view video footage without unnecessary blurs that are being created by different lighting conditions.

Likewise, the H.265 compression technology ensures that your video storage is optimized by 50% and you can store the video for more days. Along with storage optimization, the IP cameras offer bandwidth optimization. Smart activity-based bandwidth consumption drops the bandwidth consumption to almost half. To add to this, the IP cameras also offer a smart streaming feature that lets the user define the image quality of different regions in the video footage. Therefore, while monitoring the region with the highest importance is allocated a higher bandwidth to view the footage clearly and the less important regions are allocated bandwidth accordingly. A clear application of the same is to view the number plate of the vehicles entering the premises at the entry points.

Well, that is just a part of the whole picture. What makes these devices apt for your premises is the in-built intelligent video analytics. The analytics are triggered on anomalies in the video footage i.e. any kind of irregular motion, intrusion, or tampering with the security device leads to a notification directly to you in real-time. As a result, with these devices, you can eliminate the security challenges and create proactive security. Matrix IP Cameras offer in-built video analytics such as motion detection, intrusion detection, tripwire, tamper detection that deliver real-time notifications. Furthermore, in case of network failure, the cameras offer edge recording support where one can store upto video footage of 512GB. Pertaining to multiple benefits, the cameras also adhere to quality standards and are acclaimed for their build.

The cameras adhere to CE, FCC, BIS, IP66, and UL standards.