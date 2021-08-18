OWC Announces ArGest® IngestPro Software For macOS

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

OWC® announces ArGest® IngestPRO, simple yet comprehensive software for ingesting BRU, LTFS, and tar files on your Mac. ArGest® IngestPRO removes the guesswork of what tape format you might receive from clients and other sources.

ArGest® IngestPRO automatically identifies if the tape has BRU, LTFS, or tar files, and with one simple click, you start ingesting the tape data to your Mac with library support enabled. You can also ingest data from HDDs/SSDs/CDs/DVDs and camera cards for a comprehensive ingest tool. Bottom line, if you can connect the media type to your computer, ArGest® IngestPRO can process it.

ArGest® IngestPRO is customizable and cost-effective for the ultimate in control. A one-window control menu offers the choice of ingesting specific content by folder or file name. You can also maximize your tape library investment by choosing to overwrite existing files.

ArGest® IngestPRO Highlights:

Comprehensive: ingest data on BRU, LTFS, and tar tapes, disks, and camera cards

Custom: choose to ingest specific content only

Simple: choose your source type, source device, tape type, and click that’s it

Convenient: ejects tape from the drive when ingest is complete

Cost-effective: get most use life from tapes by choosing to overwrite existing files

Risk-free: view utilization demonstration videos from our support department prior to purchase

Pricing & Availability

ArGest® IngestPROis available to order on the OWC Software Store for $999.