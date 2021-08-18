Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

OWC Announces ArGest® IngestPro Software For macOS

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

OWC® announces ArGest® IngestPRO, simple yet comprehensive software for ingesting BRU, LTFS, and tar files on your Mac. ArGest® IngestPRO removes the guesswork of what tape format you might receive from clients and other sources.

ArGest® IngestPRO automatically identifies if the tape has BRU, LTFS, or tar files, and with one simple click, you start ingesting the tape data to your Mac with library support enabled. You can also ingest data from HDDs/SSDs/CDs/DVDs and camera cards for a comprehensive ingest tool. Bottom line, if you can connect the media type to your computer, ArGest® IngestPRO can process it.

ArGest® IngestPRO is customizable and cost-effective for the ultimate in control. A one-window control menu offers the choice of ingesting specific content by folder or file name. You can also maximize your tape library investment by choosing to overwrite existing files.

ArGest® IngestPRO Highlights:

Comprehensive: ingest data on BRU, LTFS, and tar tapes, disks, and camera cards
Custom: choose to ingest specific content only
Simple: choose your source type, source device, tape type, and click that’s it
Convenient: ejects tape from the drive when ingest is complete
Cost-effective: get most use life from tapes by choosing to overwrite existing files
Risk-free: view utilization demonstration videos from our support department prior to purchase

- Pricing & Availability

ArGest® IngestPROis available to order on the OWC Software Store for $999.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 