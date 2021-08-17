OpenText Adds Cyber Resilience in the Netherlands Data Centre

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

OpenText™ announced the expansion of its data centre in the Netherlands to support Carbonite® Server. The expanded regional support empowers OpenText’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers and partners with greater flexibility and more options to store their data in compliance with UK and EU regulations.

This expansion demonstrates OpenText’s commitment to grow its European presence, and provide support to small-and-medium-sized businesses and the partners who serve them.

Carbonite Server is an all-in-one backup and recovery solution for physical, virtual and legacy systems with optional cloud failover. Recognized for its flexibility, Carbonite Server offers various deployment options and the ability to restore current or historical data from the cloud or a local appliance.