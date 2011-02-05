MYCOM OSI Achieves the Amazon Web Services (AWS) PrivateLink Ready Designation

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

MYCOM OSI announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) PrivateLink Ready designation. This designation recognizes that MYCOM OSI’s Assurance Cloud Service (ACS) has demonstrated successful integration with AWS PrivateLink.

Achieving the AWS PrivateLink Ready designation differentiates MYCOM OSI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS PrivateLink and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

AWS PrivateLink offers several benefits to customers. It offers two parties to establish private connectivity without requiring an Internet Gateway (IGW), thereby helping both parties to deploy airtight Virtual Private Connections (VPCs) that are insulated from threat vectors on the internet. Customers can establish private connectivity between VPCs with overlapping Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) blocks, allowing them to connect to AWS services and SaaS applications from their VPC in a private, secure, and scalable manner.