Becrypt wins Cyber/Defence Innovation Den

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

the Government of Ontario and techUK named Becrypt the UK winner of the Cyber/Defence Innovation Den. The award recognizes innovation within Cyber security relevant to the Defence sector. Both Canadian and UK organizations pitched to a panel of senior representatives from the Defence and Security Sectors, including CGI, General Dynamics, L3Harris and UK Thales Group, with CYBERNETIQ joining Becrypt as the Canadian winners.