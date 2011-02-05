Becrypt wins Cyber/Defence Innovation Den
September 2021 by Marc Jacob
the Government of Ontario and techUK named Becrypt the UK winner of the Cyber/Defence Innovation Den. The award recognizes innovation within Cyber security relevant to the Defence sector. Both Canadian and UK organizations pitched to a panel of senior representatives from the Defence and Security Sectors, including CGI, General Dynamics, L3Harris and UK Thales Group, with CYBERNETIQ joining Becrypt as the Canadian winners.
The Cyber/Defence Innovation Den was a Virtual event, and provided attendees the chance to hear about the opportunities and challenges facing the UK and Ontario in terms of transatlantic trade, building on the deep ties between the UK and Canada such as the recently agreed FTA, and strong Cyber security cooperation.
Tweeter