CREST appoints Rowland Johnson as President

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

CREST has appointed Rowland Johnson as President for an initial term of one year. As a former member of the CREST GB Executive, serving between 2014 and 2020, he is ideally placed to take over from Ian Glover, who announced that he was stepping down in June after nearly 13 years.

A dedicated supporter of CREST for many years, Johnson was instrumental in CREST’s international growth, playing a key role in the creation of CREST in Singapore and America. He was also a founding director of cyber security company Nettitude and oversaw its acquisition by Lloyd’s Register in 2018.

Johnson’s appointment was unanimously approved by the CREST GB Executive and CREST’s regional Advisory Boards in the USA, Australia and Southeast Asia.

Ian Glover retired as President of CREST on 1 September after almost 13 years in the role. He will continue supporting CREST projects internationally until 1 December.

Johnson will be supported during the transition period by a CREST senior management team comprising Elaine Luck, Operations Manager, Samantha Alexander, Principal Accreditor and Richard Beddow, CREST’s Financial Controller.