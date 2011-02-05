Jscrambler announced it has raised $15 million in Series A

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Jscrambler announced it has raised $15 million in Series A financing to rewrite the rules of website security. The round was led by Ace Capital Partners, with the participation of existing investors including Portugal Ventures. With previous investor Sonae IM and now Ace Capital Partners, Jscrambler is supported by two of the largest cybersecurity-focused growth investors in Europe.

The funding will be used to augment marketing and sales resources in the U.S. and European markets, as well as strengthen and accelerate the product roadmap to meet current customers’ expanding requirements.

In tandem, Jscrambler also announced Pedro Abreu has joined as an independent board member to contribute to the company’s vision, roadmap and product-market fit. Pedro is currently COO at Exabeam and brings 20+ years of cybersecurity business operations and strategy experience from companies such as McAfee and ForeScout.

Over the last few years, supply chain attacks have been growing steadily, reaching all-time highs in 2021 with the SolarWinds attack and thus prompting a global call for improved supply chain cybersecurity. Attackers have been rapidly pivoting to the web, exploiting companies’ reliance on third-party code to launch massive attacks that leak sensitive user data in millions of websites. Current browser native defenses and traditional security approaches fail to address these weaknesses in the web supply chain, allowing attackers to target the client-side (i.e. everything that takes place on the browser or end-user device). Web App Client-Side Protection is one of the key categories in Application Security and Gartner as a leader in this space recognizes Jscrambler.

The company now seeks to reach yet another groundbreaking stage in its product offering development, after having established itself as the standard in client-side web security with cutting-edge technology that protects the source code of web and mobile applications from thousands of enterprises across the globe. Continuing a strong R&D investment that spans over a decade, this funding will also drive an integrated solution that ensures website owners can protect the client-side to secure user data, mitigate fraud and user hijacking, and improve compliance with regulations (GDPR, CCPA, PSD2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, among others) through a transparent, frictionless deployment.

With a solid foothold in the U.S. and European markets, Jscrambler seeks to accelerate its growth in these key geographies where demand is ramping up fast.