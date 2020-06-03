MOBOTIX CREATOR launched

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

By launching the new AI Supported Planning Tool “MOBOTIX CREATOR”, MOBOTIX enables planners and architects to optimize system planning in minutes instead of days. The new online project planning tool revolutionizes the entire planning process for video security systems. Using artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms, the system can generate schematics, proposals and designs based on parameters and reduce or eliminate buffers, estimation and miscalculation.

The MOBOTIX CREATOR assists in camera placement which is automatically calculated by AI algorithms. The parameters are for you to decide based on your project application. The building or site plan of the respective project serves as the basis for planning. This is uploaded by the planner or architect, for example as a CAD file. With the push of a button a simulation which encompasses lens angle , resolution, placement, distance and form factor takes place to provide a solution.

In 2 -3 minutes you have completed design work which could take up to a day if not more. As a planner you can then customize based on your needs. In addition to the placement and the type of camera, even the mounting accessories, the required cabling, the network to be provided and the required storage capacities are determined.