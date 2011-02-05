A10 Networks Delivers Highest Performance DDoS Protection, HTTP/3 and QUIC Protection

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fuelled by massive IoT botnets and new reflected amplification exploits, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks continue to grow in size and sophistication and have broken the 1 Tbps barrier. The current pandemic has only increased the threat as cyber attackers find new targets in healthcare, government, online gaming and remote working services. Service providers, MSSPs and enterprises require a new generation of DDoS protection technology to protect their networks.

To respond to this threat, A10 is offering a leap forward for service providers with DDoS protection at the scale required to stop today’s cyber threats. We are releasing the highest-performance DDoS protection appliance to help service providers and MSSPs mitigate the largest DDoS attacks.

The A10 Thunder® Threat Protection System (TPS) 7655 provides up to 1.2 Tbps blocking capacity and 380 Gbps scrubbing capacity. Combining Zero-day Automated Protection (ZAP) powered by artificial intelligence (AI) via machine learning (ML) and advanced software mitigations, Thunder TPS delivers unprecedented protection in a compact 1.5U form factor, enabling customers to efficiently scale-out their DDoS defenses as the threat landscape expands. The Thunder 7655 TPS will be available in Q3 2020.

New Protection for QUIC Protocol Driving Next-generation Applications In addition, A10 is bringing first-to-market support for HTTP/3 (QUIC) DDoS protection in software.

To ensure the user experience for business and consumer services that are migrating to the cloud, QUIC is rapidly being adopted by content and cloud providers, leading browser developers, such as Mozilla and Google, and is backed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The QUIC protocol provides faster connect times with built-in security versus the traditional combination of TCP and TLS. It also offers a dramatic reduction in latency that will enable better user experience for content-rich web applications. Based on these benefits, HTTP/3 has also adopted QUIC for use on the transport layer.

A10 is the first major software and hardware DDoS vendor to provide DDoS protection for HTTP/3 and the QUIC protocol. Thunder TPS protects this new transport mechanism from DDoS attacks and enables a safer next generation of web services using this protocol. HTTP/3 and QUIC protocol support is available now for all Thunder TPS customers.