New Nets Passport Reader service brings security and simplicity to remote identification

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nets introduces a completely new way to identify customers securely from a distance. The Nets Passport Reader service bridges the gap between physical ID documents and digital identification, with the help of a simple smartphone app. The service has no geographical limitations and is compatible with passports from over 130 countries.

Demand for digital identification is growing rapidly and will likely only increase, given the current worldwide focus on social distancing. The Nets Passport Reader offers a simple, easy-to-use and secure way to authenticate a person remotely, even without an electronic ID. This will create new possibilities for banks, companies and societies to provide secure access to sensitive data. It can also initiate customer onboarding for Know Your Customer-related tasks more flexibly without the need for an eID or face-to-face contact.

The Nets Passport Reader is now being utilised by the Norwegian authorities to address a variety of identification needs for people who don’t yet possess a Norwegian eID.

When it comes to digital identification, security is paramount. The Nets Passport Reader is part of Nets’ existing authentication services, which operate with extremely high security standards. The easy-to-use Nets Passport Reader app has multiple security layers for secure and accurate identification of the person and validation of the passport. In practice, the app is used both for reading the information in the chip of the passport and liveliness detection with the camera.

In the future, the Nets Passport Reader will be extended to support the digital signing of documents.