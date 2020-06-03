RiskIQ announces investment from National Grid Partners

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

RiskIQ is pleased to announce an investment from National Grid Partners (NGP), the venture and innovation arm of British multinational utility company National Grid plc. This funding will enable RiskIQ to bring its attack surface management, threat detection, and unique threat hunting capabilities to critical infrastructure industries, which face a host of unique security challenges entering the new decade.

Over 6,000 organisations worldwide, including 30 per cent of the Fortune 500, trust RiskIQ’s capabilities for their cybersecurity programmes, including vulnerability management, application security, and penetration testing programmes. The $15M Series D funding round reflects RiskIQ’s proven ability to enable safe, sustained growth and digital innovation by addressing threats outside the firewall, where 70 per cent of cyber attacks now originate. RiskIQ’s existing investors, Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures, joined NGP in the round.

Mapping the internet for the past decade, RiskIQ has developed unmatched visibility, allowing organisations to accurately discover and inventory their digital attack surface, including IoT assets, third-party code, internet-exposed services, and mobile applications. The company’s platform autonomously updates this inventory while simultaneously monitoring it for threats – a mission-critical cybersecurity operation for critical infrastructure organisations to defend against nation-state cyber adversaries.

Along with the investment, NGP will be instrumental in providing ongoing strategic and tactical advice and guidance to RiskIQ as the company penetrates deeper into the infrastructure, manufacturing, and utility markets.