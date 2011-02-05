Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

MATRIX SATATYA SIGHT : A Comprehensive Mobile/Tablet Application for Video Surveillance

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix SATATYA SIGHT has been developed keeping in mind that remote monitoring allows the user to view the recordings of all the devices at their fingertips. Users can connect to multiple recording devices (NVR); the user is able to monitor and control the activity of all the cameras at multiple locations on a single window. The application is available both on Android and iOS platforms. Next, the user can communicate through the IP camera through a two-way audio feature that allows them to send messages through the camera.

Features:
• Add up to 50 Recording Devices
• No Public IP Required
• Calling from Mobile Application
• Snapshot & Playback
• Access important cameras with a touch
• Control of PTZ Cameras




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 