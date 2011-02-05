MATRIX SATATYA SIGHT : A Comprehensive Mobile/Tablet Application for Video Surveillance

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix SATATYA SIGHT has been developed keeping in mind that remote monitoring allows the user to view the recordings of all the devices at their fingertips. Users can connect to multiple recording devices (NVR); the user is able to monitor and control the activity of all the cameras at multiple locations on a single window. The application is available both on Android and iOS platforms. Next, the user can communicate through the IP camera through a two-way audio feature that allows them to send messages through the camera.