Nokia launches NetGuard XDR software and MDR services

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nokia has announced it has launched its NetGuard XDR Security Operations platform and MDR services to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with stronger protection for their 5G networks, as well as new, revenue-enhancing security offerings.

As CSPs disaggregate and open their networks and industrial enterprises increasingly connect more of their mission critical assets, security challenges are rising exponentially; while governments around the world, such as the US, UK, India, France, are strengthening security requirements for critical infrastructure.

NetGuard XDR provides CSPs with stronger network defenses that rapidly prevent and stop threats before they materialize. The platform modules come with new analytics, machine learning, and automation functions to better manage incidents and react faster to neutralize threats.

Where CSPs require additional cybersecurity expertise, XDR is complemented by MDR. In an MDR business model, Nokia utilizes XDR capabilities and integrates the processes and skills in its 24/7 Security Intelligence Operations center to offer a holistic incident management solution for detection and resolution of any security incident in a 5G network.

NetGuard XDR has demonstrated 70% increased effectiveness at blocking threats, according to Nokia customer field-trial data, by integrating disparate tools from multiple vendors, putting previously siloed information into context, and streamlining security automation, analytics and response actions from across the entire network.

The platform supports subscription-based security services, such as 5G slice monitoring, endpoint protection for enterprise IoT devices, and identity and access management. The product is already being rolled out with several customers in North America and Asia.